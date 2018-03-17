Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Yaya Toure set for surprise Ivory Coast return

Saturday March 17, 2018
10:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ahmad Shabery: Dr M contesting on DAP ticket will be betrayalAhmad Shabery: Dr M contesting on DAP ticket will be betrayal

Tottenham cruise into FA Cup quarters with two goals from EriksenTottenham cruise into FA Cup quarters with two goals from Eriksen

Motion to ban alcohol at Malaysian Bar events struck outMotion to ban alcohol at Malaysian Bar events struck out

It’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomatsIt’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomats

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File photo of Ivory Coast’s Yaya Toure (L) celebrating his goal with teammate Kouassi Gervais 2015 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Democratic Republic of Congo in Bata, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah DalshFile photo of Ivory Coast’s Yaya Toure (L) celebrating his goal with teammate Kouassi Gervais 2015 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Democratic Republic of Congo in Bata, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah DalshABIDJAN, March 17 — Ivory Coast’s Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, who turns 35 in May, will return to international football more than three years since his last game for his country after being named in the squad for friendlies in France next week.

Toure has shunned internationals since leading the Ivorians to the African Nations Cup title in early 2015 but made a surprise announcement in December that he wanted to return despite the country failing to rech this year’s World Cup.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, both just back from injury, were also named by caretaker coach Ibrahim Kamara in a 24-man squad to play Togo on March 24 and Moldova three days later, both in Beauvais. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram