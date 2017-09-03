Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Yarmolenko double for Ukraine sinks Turkey

Sunday September 3, 2017
10:03 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Meat-lovers’ paradise at The Butcher’s TableThe Edit: Meat-lovers’ paradise at The Butcher’s Table

Korean news media: N.Korea’s H-bomb missile warhead readyKorean news media: N.Korea’s H-bomb missile warhead ready

Trump becomes ‘comforter-in-chief’ to storm victims in HoustonTrump becomes ‘comforter-in-chief’ to storm victims in Houston

The Edit: Study shows us the benefit of eating protein three times a dayThe Edit: Study shows us the benefit of eating protein three times a day

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko scores their first goal against Turkey during their 2018 World Cup Qualifications match in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 2, 2017. — Reuters picUkraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko scores their first goal against Turkey during their 2018 World Cup Qualifications match in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 2, 2017. — Reuters picKIEV, Sept 3 — Striker Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice in the first half as Ukraine beat Turkey 2-0 win to boost their hopes of reaching their second World Cup as a sovereign country.

Ukraine jumped from the fourth place to the top of Group I on 14 points, one above Croatia and Iceland, who lost 1-0 to Finland.

Ukraine travel to Iceland on Tuesday and Croatia still have one game in hand after their game against Kosovo was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Yarmolenko scored the opener for Ukraine in the 18th minute as he fired low into the left corner to finish off a good move.

Yarmolenko, who moved from Dynamo Kiev to Borussia Dortmund this week, calmly struck the second goal into an unguarded net three minutes before halftime. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline