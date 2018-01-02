Yang Zhuliang: Malaysia could have won Olympic gold if I had the support

Yang Zhuliang left for China on Sunday. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Former national diving coach Yang Zhuliang said the national squad could have bagged gold at the 2012 London Olympics if he had received undivided support from the beginning.

In an interview with Starsport before leaving for China on Sunday, Yang said he came back for the second time after the 2008 Beijing Olympics because he believed Malaysia can produce an Olympic diving champion, but claimed he did not receive the backing he needed.

“I left for Australia in 2005 but the late Edwin Chong (then Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysian secretary) persuaded me to return.

“I constantly requested for upgraded facilities and support but I never got it.

“Divers in China train longer hours as the facilities are better there.

“Some even saw me as a troublemaker for raising these matters. If we had paid more attention to diving from the start, Malaysia would have produced an Olympic champion already,” he told Starsport.

Yang’s coaching stint came to an end, after the National Sports Institute (NSI) decided not to renew his contract as the elite diving head coach under the Podium Programme.

When asked about his purportedly “old school” coaching methods, and him not being receptive to the use of sports science, Yang said: “Not many know this but I’m a Sports Science graduate from the University of Tianjin.

“I’m surprised they said I’m stubborn and I’m not willing to embrace sports science.

“If my coaching techniques are outdated, how did I produce a world champion, Olympic medallists and Diving World Series medallists?”

Yang said he knew that his days were numbered after the KL Sea Games.

He said his only regret was that he was leaving without achieving his dream to produce an Olympic champion.

Yang, who returned to China on Sunday, said he had not received any coaching offers but will now be focusing on taking care of his parents who are in their 90s.

“I thank Malaysia for giving me the opportunity to do my duties as a filial son. There are no coaching offers right now but I may consider some in the future,” he said.