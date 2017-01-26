Xavi extends contract with Qatar’s Al Sadd

Xavi has become an official ambassador for the 2022 tournament and, off the pitch, become a father for the first time while in Qatar. — Reuters picDOHA, Jan 26 — Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has agreed a year's extension to his contract with Qatar's Al Sadd, according to a statement posted on the club's website today.

The club said that the 2010 World Cup and four-times Champions League winner would remain in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) until at least 2018.

"Xavi had earlier joined the team at the start of the 2015/16 season after signing a two-year contract," read the statement.

"With this extension, he is now set to complete three years at the club."

The announcement was made a day after the midfielder's 37th birthday.

Xavi has yet to add to his huge tally of medals while playing in Qatar but Al Sadd are currently second in the QSL, three points behind league leaders Lekhwiya with nine games to go.

Xavi originally signed for the Doha-based club from the Catalans in June 2015 and was unveiled just days after Barcelona's victory against Juventus in the Champions League final.

Despite some criticism of Xavi for moving to Qatar because of corruption and human rights' controversies surrounding the country's successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup, the player has revelled in the Middle East.

He has become an official ambassador for the 2022 tournament and, off the pitch, become a father for the first time while in Qatar.

According to media reports at the time, his initial contract was said to be worth around €10 million (RM47.3 million) a year. — AFP