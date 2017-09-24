Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Wozniacki whips Russian to retain Tokyo title

Sunday September 24, 2017
12:43 PM GMT+8

The Danish former world number one took just 75 minutes to complete the rout. — AFP picThe Danish former world number one took just 75 minutes to complete the rout. — AFP picTOKYO, Sept 24 — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki romped to a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova today to win her third WTA Pan Pacific Open.

The Danish former world number one took just 75 minutes to complete the rout under the Tokyo sunshine, capturing her first title of the year after losing in six finals.

Third seed Wozniacki stormed through the first set in 22 minutes, blazing winners past a stunned Pavlyuchenkova, who was firing blanks until the start of the second.

The Russian saved a match point in the 10th game before Wozniacki converted on her third opportunity, the world number six fizzing a backhand pass down the line to claim her 26th career title. — AFP

