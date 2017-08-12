Wozniacki topples top seed Pliskova at Toronto tennis

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in action during the third round match against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon, July 8, 2017. — Reuters picTORONTO, Aug 12 — Caroline Wozniacki survived three rain delays to book her spot in the WTA Toronto tournament semi-final with a marathon 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 victory over world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova yesterday.

The sixth seeded Wozniacki posted her first career win over a number-one player in seven tries as she blasted eight aces in the two-hour, 56-minute centre court match.

Wozniacki’s record against number ones included five losses to Serena Williams and one to Dinara Safina.

She next faces either Czech Lucie Safarova or American Sloane Stephens.

Pliskova fired five aces but won just 45 per cent of her second-serve points. — AFP