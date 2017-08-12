Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Wozniacki topples top seed Pliskova at Toronto tennis

Saturday August 12, 2017
08:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jailhouse ‘rock’ for lawyer who threatened to kill a fellow practitionerJailhouse ‘rock’ for lawyer who threatened to kill a fellow practitioner

The Edit: DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift dismissed by courtThe Edit: DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift dismissed by court

Giroud header seals Arsenal win in season-opening thrillerGiroud header seals Arsenal win in season-opening thriller

Contaminated eggs scandal hits Asian shores as crisis growsContaminated eggs scandal hits Asian shores as crisis grows

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in action during the third round match against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon, July 8, 2017. — Reuters picDenmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in action during the third round match against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon, July 8, 2017. — Reuters picTORONTO, Aug 12 — Caroline Wozniacki survived three rain delays to book her spot in the WTA Toronto tournament semi-final with a marathon 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 victory over world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova yesterday.

The sixth seeded Wozniacki posted her first career win over a number-one player in seven tries as she blasted eight aces in the two-hour, 56-minute centre court match.

Wozniacki’s record against number ones included five losses to Serena Williams and one to Dinara Safina.

She next faces either Czech Lucie Safarova or American Sloane Stephens.

Pliskova fired five aces but won just 45 per cent of her second-serve points. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline