World No. 1 Federer wins rain-delayed match

Roger Federer during his second round match against Federico Delbonis (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 11, 2018. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via ReutersINDIAN WELLS, March 12 — World number one Roger Federer picked up where he left off, winning the four games he needed to defeat Federico Delbonis yesterday after their match was interrupted the night before by rain.

Federer returned to stadium court yesterday afternoon and needed an hour to finish off his second round victory 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).

His title defence got off to a soggy start Saturday night when play was suspended because of rain showers with Federer up a set and tied 2-2 in the second.

The storm clouds rolled in just before the start of their match on Saturday and after a short delay to start the first set they managed to play until the heavy rains came in the second. After another 90-minute delay organizers suspended play for the night.

Federer is making his 17th appearance in the California desert and is assured of remaining world number one if he makes it to the semi-finals in Indian Wells.

He extended his 2018 win streak to 13 matches and has only dropped three sets from 34 played this year.

Federer will face 25th-seed Filip Krajinovic in the third round. — Reuters