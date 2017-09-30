World Cup winner Thuram takes knee against ‘inequality, injustice’

Former French footballer Lilian Thuram visiting the library of the Alemao shantytown complex in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2014. — AFP picSTOCKHOLM, Sept 30 — French World Cup football winner Lilian Thuram joined the sporting community's protests against US President Donald Trump yesterday when he took a knee at a ceremony in Sweden, claiming it was a gesture against "inequality and injustice."

The 45-year-old former defender, part of the French team which won the 1998 World Cup on home soil, kneeled as he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Stockholm at city hall.

"We must all be in solidarity with these athletes, singers in the United States, and show solidarity against inequality, against injustice," said Thuram.

"There is a racial problem, but it is not just the United States. It unfortunately also concerns Sweden, it concerns France."

His gesture at the Stockholm event drew warm applause from the audience. — AFP