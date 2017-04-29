Last updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

World cheerleading meet sees the best from 63 countries (VIDEO)

ORLANDO, April 29 — Teams of cheerleaders from around the world put their best routines on display at the World Cheerleading Championships yesterday in Orlando, Florida.

Teams of men and women, and girls and boys, from 63 countries took part in a variety of cheerleading competitions at the event sanctioned by the International Cheer Union (ICU) and hope to compete as a full fledged sport in future Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee recognised the ICU in December of 2016, giving them provisonal status and three years to show they belong at the Games, though they will not be at the 2020 Tokyo Games. — ReutersParticipants in the World Cheerleading Championships from the Reuters video.Participants in the World Cheerleading Championships from the Reuters video.

