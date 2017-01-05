Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Woods to take part in Dubai Desert Classic

Thursday January 5, 2017
Tiger Woods of the US takes a shot on the 8th tee during the third round of the 2014 Omega Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai in this file picture taken on February 1, 2014. — Reuters picTiger Woods of the US takes a shot on the 8th tee during the third round of the 2014 Omega Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai in this file picture taken on February 1, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — Tiger Woods will compete in the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic next month, the former world number one said today.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there,” Woods said on the event website (www.dubaidesertclassic.com).

Woods, sidelined by back pain for the past 15 months, will launch his official comeback at the January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in southern California, the PGA Tour event announced yesterday.

The Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club runs from February 2-5. — Reuters

