Woods one stroke off lead after three rounds at Valspar

Tiger Woods pumps his fist after making a birdie putt during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Florida March 10, 2018. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic PALM HARBOR, March 11 — Tiger Woods moved within one stroke of third-round leader Corey Conners at the Valspar Championship in Florida yesterday as his comeback gathered more steam.

In just his fourth official start since spinal fusion surgery last April, the former world number one carded an assured four-under-par 67 in front of a huge and supportive gallery at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

Woods ended the round equal second with fellow American Brandt Snedeker (67) and Englishman Justin Rose (66).

But Canadian surprise package Conners continued to lead, the PGA Tour rookie posting a 68 for a nine-under 204 total with one round left.

Woods has won 79 times on the PGA Tour. Victory today would bring him within two of all-time leader Sam Snead.

Woods again will play with Snedeker in the final round today in the penultimate pairing while Conners and Rose will comprise the final pair.

“I've played 13 rounds coming back. I've played half of them with Sneds,” Woods told NBC sports.

“The environment was incredible. People were into it. I played well, Sneds played well. People I think they really got entertained today.”

Whatever the outcome, Woods, 42, has left no doubt in his past two events that he is destined for further glory, as long as his body holds up.

Swinging with a club head speed measured by laser as the fastest in the field on Saturday, he mixed power with precision on a day conducive to low scores.

His short game was also sharp, as evidenced by a chip-in birdie from the rough from 30 feet at the par-four ninth, where his ball tracked into the middle of the hole.

“I've played myself right there into contention so it should be a fun Sunday,” he said.

“The people of Tampa are really into it. It's been incredible.” — Reuters