Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Wood nets winner for Burnley to hand Palace fourth straight defeat

Sunday September 10, 2017
10:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chris Wood piles pressure on de Boer with Burnley winnerChris Wood piles pressure on de Boer with Burnley winner

Sarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapistsSarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapists

The Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 CaymanThe Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 Cayman

Report says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passportsReport says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Burnley’s Chris Wood (second from right) celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017. ― Reuters picBurnley’s Chris Wood (second from right) celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Sept 10 — Burnley's Chris Wood scored on his home debut as Crystal Palace suffered a fourth straight loss with a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor today which will increase the pressure on their Dutch manager Frank De Boer.

An awful back pass from South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong gifted the third-minute opener to Wood, as Burnley's recent club-record signing from Leeds United confidently fired past Wayne Hennessey.

Burnley's England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton had to be substituted in the 36th minute after suffering a shoulder injury, handing reserve keeper Nick Pope a Premier League debut.

Palace dominated the second half but Pope produced a superb save with his feet to foil Christian Benteke in the 80th minute and in the final stages Scott Dann missed a golden chance, heading wide from three metres. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline