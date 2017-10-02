Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Wong Weng Son is wushu world champion

Monday October 2, 2017
National wushu athlete Wong Weng Son won a gold medal at the men’s jianshu event in the World Wushu Championships in Kazan, Russia this morning. — Bernama picNational wushu athlete Wong Weng Son won a gold medal at the men’s jianshu event in the World Wushu Championships in Kazan, Russia this morning. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — National wushu athlete Wong Weng Son is now a world champion after winning a gold medal at the men’s jianshu event in the World Wushu Championships in Kazan, Russia this morning.

He collected 9.64 points beating South Korea’s Lee Ha Sung who took the silver medal with 9.60 points and compatriot, Yeap Wai Kin who claimed the bronze with 9.53 points.

It was a meaningful success for Weng Son since he only won a silver medal in the jianshu and qiangshu events during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. — Bernama

