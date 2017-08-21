Women’s recurve trio dedicate gold medal to Malaysians

National archers (from left) Nur Alia Ghapar, Nur Afisa Abdul Halil and Nuramalia Haneesha advance to the final against Indonesia in the KL2017 SEA Games women’s team recurve event. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The national women’s recurve team have dedicated their gold medal to all Malaysians after beating Indonesia 5-1 at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) today.

Malaysia won their last gold medal in the event at the 2005 SEA Games in Manila, Philippines.

The team of Nur Afisa Abdul Halil, Nur Aliya Ghapar and Nur Amalia Haneesha Mazlan attributed their sterling performance to the rousing support of archery fans at the National Sport Council (MSN) synthetic arena.

“We are dedicating our victory to all Malaysians including parents, coaches, supporters and teammates,” said Nur Afisa, 19, who was a member of the bronze medal women’s recurve team in Singapore.

“The gold medal was out of our expectations, but it was something we have been secretly yearning. The triumph is a combined effort of our teammates, coaches and the people,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile the men’s recurve team who defended their SEA Games gold medal for the fourth consecutive time credited the vociferous cheers of supporters at venue for their superb performance.

The combination of Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Haziq Kamaruddin and Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin mauled Thailand 5-1 in the final.

Khairul Anuar said he was very touched by the presence of Team Malaysia fans who arrived at the venue without fail at 9am on every competition day to support the national team. — Bernama