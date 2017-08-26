Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Women’s pairs bring lawn bowls gold tally to five

Saturday August 26, 2017
07:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Singapore eatery creates healthier, halal prawn noodlesThe Edit: Singapore eatery creates healthier, halal prawn noodles

‘Promise of heaven’ led to Memali tragedy, Dr M says‘Promise of heaven’ led to Memali tragedy, Dr M says

The Edit: Singapore’s Human Library features human ‘books’The Edit: Singapore’s Human Library features human ‘books’

The Edit: Funny bloopers from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’The Edit: Funny bloopers from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The national lawn bowling pair Muhammad Hizlee Abdul Rais (left) and Fairul Izwan Abd Muin (right) were estatic with the gold medal that they won today at the National Lawn Bowl Centre in Bukit Kiara here. ― Bernama picThe national lawn bowling pair Muhammad Hizlee Abdul Rais (left) and Fairul Izwan Abd Muin (right) were estatic with the gold medal that they won today at the National Lawn Bowl Centre in Bukit Kiara here. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR,  Aug 26 ― After the men’s pairs secured gold to meet Malaysia’s four-gold target in lawn bowls in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games earlier today, the women’s pairs did likewise, thus producing results above expectations.

Siti Zalina Ahmad and Auni Fathiah Khamis, though receiving  stiff fight from their Brunei opponents Esmawandy Brahim and Dk Nurul Nabilah Pg Md Salleh Chuchu in the final at the National Lawn Bowls Centre, Bukit Kiara here, prevailed 17-10  in the end.

Philippines took the bronze.

“We are so relieved and happy to have delivered the gold medal. It is a bonus as our target was four gold medals,” said Siti Zalina, who was a gold medallist in the Manchester Commonwealth Games  (2002), Melbourne Commonwealth Games (2006), World Champion of Champions (2015, 2016) and silver medallist at the Korat SEA Games in Thailand (2007).

Malaysia stand a chance of picking up two more gold medals tomorrow, in the men’s singles against Singapore and women’s singles against Brunei, scheduled for 9am and 2,30pm respectively at the same venue. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline