Women’s pairs bring lawn bowls gold tally to five

The national lawn bowling pair Muhammad Hizlee Abdul Rais (left) and Fairul Izwan Abd Muin (right) were estatic with the gold medal that they won today at the National Lawn Bowl Centre in Bukit Kiara here. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― After the men’s pairs secured gold to meet Malaysia’s four-gold target in lawn bowls in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games earlier today, the women’s pairs did likewise, thus producing results above expectations.

Siti Zalina Ahmad and Auni Fathiah Khamis, though receiving stiff fight from their Brunei opponents Esmawandy Brahim and Dk Nurul Nabilah Pg Md Salleh Chuchu in the final at the National Lawn Bowls Centre, Bukit Kiara here, prevailed 17-10 in the end.

Philippines took the bronze.

“We are so relieved and happy to have delivered the gold medal. It is a bonus as our target was four gold medals,” said Siti Zalina, who was a gold medallist in the Manchester Commonwealth Games (2002), Melbourne Commonwealth Games (2006), World Champion of Champions (2015, 2016) and silver medallist at the Korat SEA Games in Thailand (2007).

Malaysia stand a chance of picking up two more gold medals tomorrow, in the men’s singles against Singapore and women’s singles against Brunei, scheduled for 9am and 2,30pm respectively at the same venue. ― Bernama