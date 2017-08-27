Women’s futsal team exit competition

SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — The national women’s futsal squad exited the competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after being given a 12-0 hiding by the Thais in their last group match at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

The squad coached by Muizzudin Mohd Haris who defeated Myanmar (2-1),lost to Indonesia (1-2) and drew with Vietnam (1-1) ended up in fourth place, out of medal contention in the single league format competition.

Defending champions Thailand retained the gold after topping the group with 10 points while Vietnam also defended their silver medal. Indonesia picked up the bronze for the first time.

Malaysia won the bronze medal at the Myanmar Games in 2013. Women’s futsal was not on offer in the last edition in Singapore (2015). — Bernama