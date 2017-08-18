Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Women’s futsal squad off to a winning start

Friday August 18, 2017
09:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Schooling sorry for ‘teaching Malaysia a thing or two’ commentSchooling sorry for ‘teaching Malaysia a thing or two’ comment

Several people stabbed in Finnish city of Turku, say policeSeveral people stabbed in Finnish city of Turku, say police

Air traffic control system in need of upgrade, says RMAF chiefAir traffic control system in need of upgrade, says RMAF chief

Colleagues remember Italian father slain in front of kids in BarcelonaColleagues remember Italian father slain in front of kids in Barcelona

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

National woman futsal player Fatin Shahida Azmi (left) dribbles the ball while being challenged by Myanmar’s Yu Yu Soe during KL2017 SEA Games Women Futsal match at the Panasonic Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama picNational woman futsal player Fatin Shahida Azmi (left) dribbles the ball while being challenged by Myanmar’s Yu Yu Soe during KL2017 SEA Games Women Futsal match at the Panasonic Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — The Malaysian women’s futsal squad got off to a winning start in the in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, edging Myanmar 2-1 at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

Malaysia, bronze medallists at the last edition, however, were taken by surprise when Myanmar’s Pa Pa Win scored in the second minute.

However, it only made the Malaysian girls coached by Muizzudin Mohd Haris to up the ante and were rewarded when substitute Zur’ain Kamarudin found the equaliser in the 36th minute.

There were cheers all around when Norhawa Md Yasin found the winner thee minutes later.

Speaking to reporters later, Muizzudin said the players had yet to settle down when Myanmar scored but found the momentum afterwards.

“But we wasted many chances. The finishing was rather blunt. We could have easily scored seven or eight goals,” he said, adding he that he would be doing “fine tuning” ahead of their clash against Indonesia this Sunday. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline