Women’s futsal squad off to a winning start

National woman futsal player Fatin Shahida Azmi (left) dribbles the ball while being challenged by Myanmar’s Yu Yu Soe during KL2017 SEA Games Women Futsal match at the Panasonic Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — The Malaysian women’s futsal squad got off to a winning start in the in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, edging Myanmar 2-1 at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

Malaysia, bronze medallists at the last edition, however, were taken by surprise when Myanmar’s Pa Pa Win scored in the second minute.

However, it only made the Malaysian girls coached by Muizzudin Mohd Haris to up the ante and were rewarded when substitute Zur’ain Kamarudin found the equaliser in the 36th minute.

There were cheers all around when Norhawa Md Yasin found the winner thee minutes later.

Speaking to reporters later, Muizzudin said the players had yet to settle down when Myanmar scored but found the momentum afterwards.

“But we wasted many chances. The finishing was rather blunt. We could have easily scored seven or eight goals,” he said, adding he that he would be doing “fine tuning” ahead of their clash against Indonesia this Sunday. — Bernama