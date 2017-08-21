Women’s doubles bowlers fail to defend gold medal

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — The national women’s bowlers could not sustain the heat in the doubles event to repeat their golden feat at the SEA Games in Singapore two years when they came out empty-handed at Sunway Mega Lanes here today.

The best position was acquired by Shalin Zulkifli-Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman who accumulated 2,456 pins for the fourth spot and lost the the bronze medal to Singapore by eight pins.

The doubles gold medal was won by Sharon Adelina Liman Santoso-Tannya Roumimper of Indonesia with 2,561 pins.

Singapore took the silver and bronze medals via Cherie Tan-New Hui Fen and Daphne Tan-Shayna Ng with 2,490 and 2,464 pins respectively.

In 2015, Sin Li Jane-Cheah Mei Lan bagged the gold with 2,651 pins. — Bernama