Women’s 4x400m quartet complete athletics medal haul

Three of Malaysia's quartet (from left) Shereen Samson Vallabuoy, Fathin Faqihah Mohd Yusuf and Tanalaksiumy Mahenthiran Rayer look dissappointed with the bronze in the women's 4x400m at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium August 26, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The women’s 4x400m quartet completed the medal hunt of eight gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals for the athletics contingent at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after defending their bronze medal.

The quartet comprising Fathin Faqihah Mohd Yusuf, Shereen Samson Vallabouy, M. Tanalaksiumy and Nurul Faizah Asma Mazlan clocked 3:.43.31s to emerge as third fastest among four contesting teams in the event.

Vietnam retained the gold in 3:33.40s while Thailand also maintained their silver in 3:38.95s.

“Even though I did not run in the individual event due to an injury, I believe my team members will help to defend the bronze and we did out best today,” said Sheeren at the National Stadium here last night.

The men’s 4x400m lineup of Mohd Arif Zulhilmi, Mohd Saiful Safuan Saifuddin, Badrul Hisyam Abdul Manap and Muhammad Azam Masri came in fourth in 3:09.03s.

Thailand defended their gold medal with a time of 3:07.25s, while Vietnam and Philippines took the silver and bronze in 3:07.40s and 3:08.42s respectively.

On the last day of athletics event, Nauraj Singh Randhawa and Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian raked in two more gold medals in the men’s high jump and men’s 110m hurdles to surpass the athletics target of six gold medals.

Malaysia’s gold rush began with Muhammad Irfan Samsuddin (men’s discus) and Khairul Hafiz Jantan (100m) on the first day, before Elena Goh Ling Yin garnered the women’s 10,000m walk gold.

Hammer thrower Jackie Wong Siew Cheer and Grace Wong Xiu Mei joined men’s triple jumper Muhammad Hakimi Ismail to deliver gold medals as well.

Malaysia’s KL2017 athletics medal collection bettered the 2015 Singapore SEA Games haul by three gold, two silver and nine bronze medals. — Bernama