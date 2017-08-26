Winning beat from Bhangra boys

Gurmesh Singh (left) and Shaunvinder Singh (right) with the dhol (flag-draped) outside Shah Alam Stadium on Monday night along with their friends. — Picture courtesy of Shaunvinder Singh KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — It was a moment of frenzied unity that inspired the world over.

Gurmesh Singh, 24, and Shaun Singh, 19, never expected their Bhangra performance would unite Malaysians from all walks of life.

It was their intention to show immense support to their home team by beating their dhol, a traditional Indian double headed drum, during the SEA Games football group match between Malaysia and Myanmar on Monday.

When Malaysia beat Myanmar 3-1 that night at Stadium Shah Alam, both Shaun and Gurmesh spurred the roaring crowd which even danced in unison to the Bhangra rhythm.

Their act was caught on video and went viral and was watched online throughout the world.

This, however, would not have been possible without the support of their friends and cheering fans who egged them on with their dhol, said Gurmesh.

“We were shy and hesitant at first and even contemplated putting our drums away but then our friends said we might as well play our hearts out as we are already at the stadium.

“It was also a surprise that fans took well to our performance and started to cheer us on but it became much more intense when Malaysia scored the first goal, we picked up momentum from there,” he said.

For Shaun, the dhol is more than just a musical instrument but a medium to unite people.

“Moments like these make me proud to be Malaysian, as we come together to celebrate a common victory,” he said.

Shaun, who is also a member of the national Under-19 cricket team, felt it was important that more people come out to express support for the national athletes.

“It was our unique way of showing support for our national heroes as they deserve it. We want them to know they have fans from all walks of life and that we are here for them,” he said.

Shaun and Gurmesh, along with their troupe the Dhol Riders, will be making an “appearance” again at the soccer semifinal between Malaysia and Indonesia at Stadium Shah Alam tonight.

The troupe encourages fans to bring their own musical instrument to support the national football team.