Wilshere withdraws from England squad due to knee injury

Sunday March 25, 2018
09:08 AM GMT+8

(From left) England’s Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski during training at St. George’s Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain, March 22, 2018. — Reuters pic(From left) England’s Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski during training at St. George’s Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain, March 22, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 25 — Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss England’s friendly against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, the Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

The 26-year-old, who received an England call-up for the first time since 2016, missed Friday’s 1-0 win over the Netherlands due to the problem.

“Jack Wilshere won’t feature against Italy and has now withdrawn from the group,” the FA said on Twitter.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who was forced off in the opening 10 minutes against Netherlands with an ankle injury, will remain with the England squad for further assessment.

England open their World Cup Group G campaign in Russia against Tunisia on June 18 before facing Panama and Belgium. — Reuters

