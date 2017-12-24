Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Wilshere looking to seal regular first-team spot at Arsenal

Sunday December 24, 2017
08:24 PM GMT+8

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere waves to fans after the match against BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium in London December 8, 2017. ― Reuters picArsenal's Jack Wilshere waves to fans after the match against BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium in London December 8, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 24 — Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is targeting a regular spot in the starting line-up for Premier League games following his solid performance in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool, the England international has said.

The 25-year-old, who started all but one of Arsenal’s Europa League fixtures so far, marked his third consecutive league start of the season against the Merseyside club after five previous appearances as a substitute.

“I feel good and I have said for ages that I want to be playing in the Premier League,” Wilshere told British media.

“I’ve played a lot of games in the Europa League and built my fitness up.

“I was patient and we’ve now got a few injuries and I’ve managed to get a few games in but I am happy and I want to stay in the team now.

“It’s a busy schedule over Christmas. There are a lot of games where we are going to need all of the squad so I am happy.”

The draw at the Emirates left Arsenal in sixth position, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference, ahead of Thursday’s trip to 16th-placed Crystal Palace. — Reuters

