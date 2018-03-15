Wilshere back for England as Southgate brings in three new faces

Jack Wilshere during training with the England squad at Chantilly June 12, 2016. — Reuters pic LONDON, March 15 ― Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was recalled to the England squad for the first time in nearly two years while manager Gareth Southgate called up three new faces for friendlies with the Netherlands and Italy.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and central defender James Tarkowski were both called up to the squad for the first time.

The pair only broke into Sean Dyche's side on a regular basis this season but have been instrumental in the Lancashire club's rise to seventh place.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson was also given his maiden call-up.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is missing for the two games due to an ankle injury.

Southgate's side will play the Netherlands on March 23 in Amsterdam before hosting Italy at Wembley Stadium on March 27. ― Reuters