Wife an inspiration to Hafizh

Hafizh with wife Noor Suzana at the reception. — Picture courtesy of Instagram (@suzanamnf)KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysia’s Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin says his new status as a married man will only boost his determination to have a better outing next season.

Hafizh had his solemnisation with model and entrepreneur Noor Suzana Abdul Manaf earlier this week.

This was followed by a beautiful reception at Dewan Sri Iskandar Setiawangsa on Saturday. Both are 23 years old.

After spending a decade with Petronas Raceline, Hafizh, also known as pescao, which is ‘fish’ in Spanish because of his ability to shine in wet conditions, will be joining the SIC-managed Petronas Sprinta Racing team for the new season.

SIC has placed high hopes on Hafizh and is looking to groom him and take a step closer to MotoGP in 2019.

“My new team has set a target for me to be in the top five next season. This means I will have that chance to race in MotoGP in 2019,” said Hafizh, after the cake-cutting ceremony.

“Many have the perception married men will lose focus but for me I do not think that is true all the time.

“For me the new status added to my motivation and spirit to do well on the track.”

Among those who attended the reception were Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali, fellow riders Zulfahmi Khairuddin, Adam Norrodin and Zaqhwan Zaidi as well as world champion and Paralympic gold medallist Ziyad Zolkefli.

When asked how he came to know his wife, Hafizh replied: “Via Instagram. I saw her profile two years ago.

“Then I gave her a MotoGP ticket and she came to support me. She understands my career as a rider and is always there for me.

“I carry a lot of responsibility now as both a husband and also a rider for Malaysia. My wife understands there is a lot of sacrifice involved if one is to succeed,” he said.

Hafizh struggled in the first half of this year but came back strong in the second half which saw him notching podium finishes in San Marino and Motegi.

It was enough to see him end the season in 10th place overall with 106 points.