When sport fosters unity

Kay poses with a banner of the upcoming run following the announcement of Beyond Ultron as the official apparel brand of the event. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif PETALING JAYA, July 23 — Sporting events are ideal platforms to foster unity and it will be no different at the Run For National Unity (RFNU) 2017 this September.

It is for this reason local sporting apparel brand joined forces with Redberry Group and Help University — organisers of the run in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

The brand’s founder and chief executive officer, Joanne Kay, said she admired the objectives of the RFNU to bring Malaysians closer through sport.

“Unity is the foundation of our progress. We must not take the unique cultures we have in Malaysia for granted,” Kay said after Beyond Ultron was announced the run’s official apparel brand here yesterday.

The first 1,000 participants to register for the run will receive a Beyond Ultron T-shirt each with their name on it.

Kay said those taking part in the run would have the opportunity to meet and mingle with a greater section of society.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to break the break barriers with strangers, but when participating in a run such as the RFNU, you will meet more people and learn more about them.

“Those who break a sweat together, stay together,” said the self-confessed avid runner.

She said the objectives of the run mirrored the vision she has for Beyond Ultron.

“I believe people shouldn’t have to pay a lot of money for quality sportswear,” said Kay, adding she also believed in supporting local events.

The RFNU is back for the second consecutive year with Malay Mail as the official media partner. It is supported by the Department of National Unity and Integration in the Prime Minister’s Department.

The run is scheduled for Sept 16 at Padang Merbok, off Jalan Parlimen, Kuala Lumpur and will be flagged off at 7.30am.

The run comprises three categories — 5km, 7km and 10km — for corporate teams, family teams, the physically challenged, and school and

university students.

The first prize for each category is RM500, followed by RM300 and RM100 for the second and third place wins respectively.

To register, visit http://www.racexasia.com/event/run-for-national-unity-2017/.