West Ham seal Snodgrass swoop

Saturday January 28, 2017
07:15 PM GMT+8

Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract to become West Ham’s second January signing. — file picScotland winger Robert Snodgrass has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract to become West Ham’s second January signing. — file picLONDON, Jan 28 — West Ham signed Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass in a £10.2 million (RM56.7 million) deal from Hull yesterday.

Snodgrass agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to become West Ham’s second January signing after their swoop for Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

With Hammers playmaker Dimitri Payet still trying to engineer a move back to his former club Marseille, Snodgrass would be a ready-made replacement for the France international.

Snodgrass could make his West Ham debut in Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

“I’m delighted because this is a massive club with great tradition,” Snodgrass said.

“This is the sort of club which speaks for itself, the fans who come here and support week-in week-out and moving to and selling out this new stadium is terrific and I want to be part of it.

“The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can’t wait to get started. I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level.

“The club has had a few good weeks with results and if I can add to that, great. I’m just looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started.” — AFP

