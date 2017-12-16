West Ham boss Moyes tells players not to get carried away by results

LONDON, Dec 16 ― West Ham United have started to gain belief but must not get carried away after two positive results in the Premier League, manager David Moyes said ahead of today's trip to Stoke City.

West Ham are second-bottom in the table with 14 points after three wins, five draws and nine defeats but have shown signs of improvement under Moyes with a 1-0 win over champions Chelsea and a goalless draw with Arsenal.

Moyes, who took charge of the London club last month following Slaven Bilic's sacking, believes West Ham's players are reaping the benefits of showing the right attitude and desire.

“They have started to gain belief and, because of that, they've started to do good things,” Moyes told a news conference yesterday.

“We've still got to climb the table, so we've got to win an awful lot more games. We can pat ourselves on the back and say how well the players have done, but overall we've still got a lot of games to go and we've got to win them.

“We've definitely felt positive energy and an uplift around the place these last couple of days. Anybody who beats Chelsea and gets a result against Arsenal, especially with the position we're in, it's a real positive.

Stoke have lost four of their last seven league games and are 15th in the table but Moyes is not expecting an easy game.

“They've got some really good senior players who they can call on at any time and we also know they have ability in other areas, so we know it's a tough game,” he said. ― Reuters