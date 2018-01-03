West Ham boss Moyes hails Carroll’s towering display

Andy Carroll scores West Ham's first goal in the EPL match with West Brom at the London Stadium January 2, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 3 — Very few Premier League defenders can cope with the aerial threats posed by West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, club manager David Moyes said after the player's match-winning performance against West Bromwich Albion.

Carroll ended a nine-month scoring drought with a second-half double at the London Stadium yesterday, including an injury time winner to push West Ham up to 16th in the league standings.

The 28-year-old's first goal was a majestic header, leaving West Brom defenders Jonny Evans and Kieran Gibbs grounded.

“They were top goals,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “I don't know if there are many centre-halves that could have dealt with his leap for the first goal, and I must say the ball in is terrific.

“And you have to give him great credit for the finish for the second goal.”

West Ham moved five points clear of bottom side Swansea City having ended their four-game winless run in all competitions.

Moyes admitted his team were not up to the mark but said it was crucial for his team to collect points and avoid getting caught into a relegation battle.

“You can see how important it was, it would have been the same had West Brom scored, (manager) Alan (Pardew) would have felt the same. It was vital three points for us,” he added.

“We want to be out of the bottom three. Psychologically you don't want to be in it at all, I was disappointed when we did slip back into it, but tonight we got a result and we've got to try and move on.”

West Ham face a short trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league tomorrow before visiting to third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. — Reuters