Wenger sticking to his guns in penalty row

Friday January 5, 2018
06:22 PM GMT+8

Wenger said referees were living in the dark ages and even siding against his team after a series of refereeing decisions cost Arsenal dearly. — Reuters picWenger said referees were living in the dark ages and even siding against his team after a series of refereeing decisions cost Arsenal dearly. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 5 — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains unrepentant over recent comments about penalty decisions against the Gunners after the FA asked the Frenchman to clarify his position.

“I maintain what I said in the press conference — 100 per cent,” Wenger said.

“I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say I will say it.”

Wenger said referees were living in the dark ages and even siding against his team after a series of refereeing decisions — including against West Brom on Sunday and Chelsea on Wednesday —  cost Arsenal dearly.

Before the game against Chelsea Wenger said: “What is frustrating for me is that it happened many times this season — at Stoke, at Watford, at Manchester City, at West Brom. That is a concerning coincidence for me.”

And Wenger was swift to raise the stakes again after the draw with top-four rivals Chelsea, saying the penalty count against Arsenal was “not coincidence.” — AFP

