Wenger determined to retain full control at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on as Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs vies for the ball against Manchester United’s Juan Mata during their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, May 7, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, May 9 — Arsene Wenger has ruled out working alongside a director of football if he stays at Arsenal, saying he must have full control of the Premier League club.

The Frenchman’s hard-line stance puts him on a potential collision course with members of the Arsenal hierarchy who reportedly want to bring in a director of football this summer to work with Wenger.

Wenger has called the shots at the north London club since he joined in 1996 and said he had no interest in having his authority diminished, even as his future remains mired in uncertainty and with the fans restless.

“I’m the manager of Arsenal Football Club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal Football Club, I will decide what happens on the technical front, that’s it,” Wenger, 67, said on the eve of tomorrow’s league match at Southampton.

“I don’t know what director of football means. Is it somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.”

Wenger previously said that he had made up his mind about his future and would announce it in March or April, but no announcement was forthcoming.

His Arsenal contract expires at the end of this season and while a fresh deal is reportedly on the table, some Arsenal fans have called for his head after a disappointing run that saw them humiliated in the Champions League to Bayern Munich and fall out of the Premier League top four.

Asked today if he would now reveal his decision over whether to sign the contract, he replied simply: “No.”

Wenger surprised

Arsenal are in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in Wenger’s long reign, even though Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United moved them to within six points of fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

While the Premier League and Europe has been a source of frustration, Arsenal will contest their third FA Cup final in four seasons later this month, while Sunday’s success saw Wenger at last get the better of Jose Mourinho at the 13th attempt.

“It gives us still a chance to go into the top four,” said Wenger.

Former United defender Phil Neville criticised the cordial way players from both sides were seen joking and hugging each other before kick-off, a far cry from the frosty atmosphere that pervaded his own encounters with the Gunners.

“I think I understand that the pundits are a bit surprised by that because 10 or 15 years ago that did not exist,” Wenger said. “But it is an overall, international thing now.

“You can watch Real Madrid against Barcelona — it’s the same because people play together, come from the same country.

“I was surprised as well I must say, but I must confess as well that it doesn’t stop the players to focus and concentrate after on the game.”

Arsenal, beaten 4-0 by Southampton in last season’s corresponding fixture at St Mary’s, travel to the south coast with a fitness doubt over Laurent Koscielny after the defender suffered a calf injury against United. — AFP