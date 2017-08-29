Wendy-Nur Dhabitah bag 3m springboard gold

National divers Ng Yan Yee (left) and Nur Dhabitah Sabri show off their Gold medals after winning the Women's Synchronised 3M Springboard final of the 29th SEA Games at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — National divers Wendy Ng Yan Yee-Nur Dhabitah Sabri paired up to notch the ninth gold medal for the diving squad in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Wendy and Nur Dhabitah were clearly a class above when they collected 304.71 points followed by Singapore’s Ashlee Tan Yi Xuan-Fong Kay Yian with a distant 236.76 points for the silver and Eka Purnama Indah-Linadini Yasmin of Indonesia with 223.56 points to take the bronze.

Nur Dhabitah who was injured on Saturday just before the individual 3m springboard event appeared to have recovered today.

“I am getting better but the coach wants me to continue resting and to undergo physiotherapy.

“Doctors have advised me to be more careful and to look after my health. I will take a break before discussing any future plans,” said the 18-year-old diver.

Meanwhile Wendy said she was very pleased to be able to defend the gold medal they last won in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.

“I’m so excited it looks like the diving team is going to sweep all the gold medals,” she said.

The diving squad accumulated nine gold, five silver and one bronze medals. — Bernama