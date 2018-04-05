Welson Sim disappointed with freestyle performance

National swimmer Welson Sim takes part in in the 400-metre freestyle final event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia April 5, 2018. — Bernama picBRISBANE, April 5 — National swimming athlete Welson Sim was disappointed with the time of 3: 53.36s he recorded in the 400-metre freestyle final event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia.

More frustrating, the dream of breaking his own national record of 3:49, 48s for the event which was made in Monte Carlo, Monaco in last June, also did not materialise.

However, despite his disappointment, he emerged as the country’s first swimmer to the final of the Commonwealth Games since it was last achieved by Alex Lim Keng Liat in the 2002 edition in Manchester, England.

“An achievement boost for me because I can go to the final but I am disappointed with the time recorded. I am not sure what happened because I did everything.

“I was hoping to create a new national record but it did not happen. As athletes, we are always training to improve performance,” he said after the action at the Optus Aquatic Centre, here.

The 21-year-old from Sarawak was aware that his chances of going on the podium at the finals of the event were extremely difficult and it was proven when he only finished seventh among eight swimmers.

The gold medal for the event went to host swimmer, who was also world and 2016 Olympics champion, Mack Horton, with a time of 3: 43.76s.

Another Australian representative, Jack McLoughlin won the silver medal after recording 3:45.21s while the bronze medal went to English swimmer, James Guy in a time of 3:45.32s. — Bernama