Welson qualifies for men’s 400m freestyle final in Gold Coast

Welson Sim recorded a time of three minutes 51.78 second to finish fourth in Heat 1, qualifying for the men’s 400m freestyle final. ― AFP picGOLD COAST, April 5 — National swimmer, Welson Sim made a good start when he qualified for the men’s 400m freestyle final in the 2018 Commonwealth Games here today.

In the event held at the Optus Aquatic Centre, Welson, 21, recorded a time of three minutes 51.78 second to finish fourth in Heat 1.

Welson will swim together with the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton who recorded the fastest time of 3:47.93s.

Only best eight swimmers would progress to the final round.

In the men’s 50m butterfly, Keith Lim Kit Sern who finished third in Heat 4, failed to advance to the final 16 after recorded 25.25s while his compatriot Chan Jie who swam in Heat 5 finished at eighth with a time of 25.20s.

In the 50m butterfly event, only the best 16 swimmers progressed to the final round.

Tern Jian Han also failed to enter the next round when he finished sixth in Heat 3 of men’s 100m backstroke with a time of 58.10s.

Malaysian para swimmer Ting Jing Ping also did not make it to the next round in the men’s S14 200m freestyle event.

Ting finished seventh in Heat 1 with a time of 2:22.52s.

The final round would be held later tonight at about 7pm local time. ― Bernama