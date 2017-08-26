Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Welson lead Malaysian swimmers to splash for medals tonight

Saturday August 26, 2017
11:00 AM GMT+8

Sim winningthe men’s 200m freestyle in 1:47.79, another new Games mark. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017Sim winningthe men’s 200m freestyle in 1:47.79, another new Games mark. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia will be chasing after gold medals in four out of six events on the final day of the swimming competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games tonight.

Welson Sim, Wong Fu Kang, Eylinn Tan Yilin and the men’s 4x100m medley made it to the finals at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Fu Kang secured a place in the men’s 50m breaststroke final after recording a time of 29.55, for the seventh place in the heats.

Eylinn qualified for the 8th place after clocking a time of 27.09s, to swim in the women’s 50m freestyle final.

Meanwhile, Welson and the men’s 4x100m medley were automatically qualified for the finals.

Welson, will be competing in the men’s 1,500m freestyle final. — Bernama

