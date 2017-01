Wei Feng moves into third round of Victor Far East Malaysian Masters Qualifying

SIBU, Jan 18 — Unseeded Malaysian shuttler Chong Wei Feng moved into the men’s singles third round of the Victor Far East Malaysia Masters Qualifying here after beating Indonesia’s Henrikho Kho Wibowo 21-15, 21-9.

Wei Feng who had also beaten Indonesian ace Sony Dwi Kuncoro yesterday, would face yet another Indonesian in Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to advance. Anthony Sinisuka had defeated R. Satheishtharan from Malaysia 21-14, 21-14, to advance.

Other players who moved into the third round of the men’s singles Qualifying are:

Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong); Pannawit Thongnuam (Thailand); Wisnu Yuli Prasetyo (Indonesia); Chen Chun-Wei (Taiwan); Muhammad Bayu Pangisthu (Indonesia); Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong); Ihsan Maulana Mustofa (Indonesia); Jonatan Christie (Indonesia); Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (Indonesia); Ajay Jayaram (India); Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia); Lee Hyun Il (South Korea) and Tan Jia Wei (Malaysia).

Women’s singles Qualifying:

Saina Nehwal (India); Hanna Ramadini (Indonesia); Sonia Cheah (Malaysia); Hsu Ya Ching, Lee Ying Ying (Malaysia); Yio Pui Yin (Hong Kong); Febby Angguni (Indonesia); Pompawee Chocuwong (Thailand); Chiang Mei Hui (Taiwan); Dinar Dyah Ayustine (Indonesia); Beatriz Corrales (Spain); Lee Chia Hsin (Taiwan); Goh Jin Wei, Lim Yin Fun (Malaysia); Cheung Ngan Yi (Hong Kong). — Bernama