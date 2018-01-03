Wee Wern to miss Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast if not fully recovered

Low Wee Wern is expected to make her second comeback after more than a year. ― Picture courtesy of www.hksquashopen.comKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Former world number five women’s squash player, Low Wee Wern can only feature in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia from April 4-15, if she gets the green light from the National Sports Institute (NSI).

Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) president Huang Ying How said the priority for Wee Wern, who is expected to return from injury next month, is to defend her women’s team event gold and women’s singles silver medal at the Asian Games in Palembang and Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

“She is still recovering and doing well in rehab. We do not have KPI (Key Performance Indicator) for her in Commonwealth Games because our target is the Asian Games. SRAM will only put her name in if NSI clears her to play.

“We want her to recover fully before playing in major tournaments. We do not want to take the risk by fielding her in the Commonwealth Games because if she has another ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury, it would kill her career,” he told media after the Olympic Council of Malaysia’s (OCM) media appreciation lunch at Royal Selangor Club here, today.

Former national number two Wee Wern,27, who had her first ACL injury in April 2015, is expected to make her second comeback after more than a year and join national squash icon, Datuk Nicol David to strengthen the national women’s team.

Huang, who is also the Commonwealth Games chef-de-mission is confident that Malaysia is on the right track to better the previous edition’s haul of six gold, seven silver and six bronze, its worst outing in the games.

“The first benchmark for the athletes is to qualify, it is a reflection of where our sporting environment is heading right now. During the games, we can see how our athletes, especially those in the Podium Programme perform against some of the best in the world.

“For team sports like men’s and women’s hockey, rugby 7’s and women’s basketball have qualified, where another 98 places for individual events. For some sports, they might not win a gold, but it is important for them to qualify first to get the exposure to win medals in future.”

Meanwhile, OCM president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar said the council would not set medal target for the athletes competing the Commonwealth Games to avoid putting pressure on them.

“May be the Youth and Sports Ministry, the National Sports Council and the team managers will have their own targets. The final list of athletes participating will be decided during our final selection committee meeting next week,” he said. ― Bernama