Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

WBO agree to review Pacquiao-Horn bout but cannot overturn decision

Saturday July 8, 2017
03:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Real Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumoursReal Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumours

The Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevantThe Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevant

Putin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under TrumpPutin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under Trump

DAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoSDAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoS

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines swings and misses during his loss to Jeff Horn of Australia in Brisbane July 2, 2017. — Reuters picManny Pacquiao of the Philippines swings and misses during his loss to Jeff Horn of Australia in Brisbane July 2, 2017. — Reuters picBRISBANE, July 8 ― The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has agreed to review the controversial points decision that led to Jeff Horn's welterweight world title win over Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao, but cannot overturn the decision unless there is evidence of fraud.

The unanimous decision in the Australian's favour was questioned by observers and the Philippines Games and Amusements Board (GAB) sent a letter asking for a “thorough review” of the fight on Monday. Pacquiao backed the letter in his own statement on Wednesday.

“I would be very grateful if the GAB can provide any evidence indicating fraud or violation of law,” WBO president Francisco Valcarcel said in his response on Thursday.

“The purpose of this review is to be able to give the fans certainty of who was the winner of the bout, even though we do not have the power to reverse the decision of the judges.”

Horn won the match after judges scored the bout 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in the 29-year-old's favour. The WBO's review will have five judges re-watching the fight and providing their own scores.

Valcarcel further backed the original judges of the fight namely Waleksa Roldan, Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan.

“The officials who participated in this fight are all professional, distinguished, honest and honourable human beings,” Valcarcel added.

Pacquiao can redeem himself by activating the rematch clause in the contract and facing Horn for a second time but the 38-year-old is yet to make a decision regarding his retirement. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline