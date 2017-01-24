Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 4:48 pm GMT+8

Wawrinka beats Tsonga to reach semi-finals in Melbourne

Tuesday January 24, 2017
03:21 PM GMT+8

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (pic) celebrates after winning the Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. ― Reuters picSwitzerland's Stan Wawrinka (pic) celebrates after winning the Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. ― Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 24 ― Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but won the argument that counted to storm into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman today.

Wawrinka bickered heatedly with 12th seed Tsonga during a change of ends after the first set before putting his aggression to better use, wrapping up the one-sided match in two hours and 15 minutes on a sun-bathed Rod Laver Arena.

Tsonga, runner-up in 2008, was a shadow of his usual energetic self, dropping serve three successive times to lose the second set and concede a break in the third.

The 2014 champion Wawrinka made no mistake as he coolly closed out the match when Tsonga pushed a defensive lob over the baseline and the Swiss will face either compatriot Roger Federer or German giant-killer Mischa Zverev for a place in the final. ― Reuters 

