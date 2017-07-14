Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watford sign Chalobah from Chelsea

Friday July 14, 2017
05:20 PM GMT+8

England’s Nathaniel Chalobah in action with Germany’s Janik Haberer and Serge Gnabry during the Uefa Euro U21 Championships Semi-finals in Tychy, Poland, June 27, 2017. — Reuters picEngland’s Nathaniel Chalobah in action with Germany’s Janik Haberer and Serge Gnabry during the Uefa Euro U21 Championships Semi-finals in Tychy, Poland, June 27, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 14 — England Under-21 international Nathaniel Chalobah has signed for Premier League side Watford from champions Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, the buying club announced.

The 22-year-old impressed as England reached the semi-finals of the recent European Under-21 Championship and has signed a five-year contract with the Hornets.

Chalobah spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan at Watford and had been expected to agree a new £60,000 (RM333,916) a week deal with Chelsea, but the lure of more first-team football proved decisive.

The Sierra Leone-born Chalobah, also a member of the England Under-17 side that won the 2010 European Championship, spent most of his Chelsea career out on loan including spells at Serie A side Napoli and Burnley.

Chalobah can operate in midfield or defence and played 10 times for Chelsea in their Premier League title-winning campaign last season. — AFP

