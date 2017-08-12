Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watford hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-3 draw

Saturday August 12, 2017
10:01 PM GMT+8

Tools

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal against Watford with Emre Can team mates at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, August 12, 2017. —Reuters picLiverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal against Watford with Emre Can team mates at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, August 12, 2017. —Reuters picWATFORD, Aug 12 —  Watford defender Miguel Britos scrambled in a stoppage-time equaliser to grab a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in an absorbing Premier League encounter today.

Britos stabbed home at the death after Liverpool had come from 1-0 and 2-1 down to lead 3-2 thanks to a three-minute blitz in the second half, when new signing Mohamed Salah made an impact.

Former Chelsea winger Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma during the close season, won a penalty converted by Roberto Firmino in the 54th minute and then bundled in the Brazilian’s lofted pass from close range.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored a classy equaliser to cancel out striker Stefano Okaka’s early header for Watford, but midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure put the hosts 2-1 up in the first half after sloppy defending by Liverpool. — Reuters

