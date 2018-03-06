Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Sports

Walton surprised to hear Kobe rate Oscar above championships

Tuesday March 6, 2018
01:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Philippine boxing idol Pacquiao eyes next fight in MalaysiaPhilippine boxing idol Pacquiao eyes next fight in Malaysia

Mastermind of syndicate behind passport forgery arrestedMastermind of syndicate behind passport forgery arrested

The Edit: The transgender Chilean who conquered HollywoodThe Edit: The transgender Chilean who conquered Hollywood

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clashSri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kobe Bryant with Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ in Los Angeles March 4, 2018. — Reuters picKobe Bryant with Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ in Los Angeles March 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 6 — Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton isn’t ready to believe that Kobe Bryant’s Oscar means more to the Lakers legend than his five NBA titles.

“He said that? With a straight face?” Walton said yesterday when quizzed by reporters about Bryant’s comments. “I didn’t see it but I would imagine there was some sarcasm in there. But hey, I don’t know. That’s his call.”

Bryant, 39, won the Academy Award for best animated short Sunday for Dear Basketball, a collaboration with artist Glen Keane and legendary composer John Williams.

“It feels better than winning a championship, to be honest,” Bryant told reporters backstage after collecting his statuette.

“As a kid, I grew up dreaming of winning a championship, but to have something like this coming out of left field... people asked, ‘What do you want to do when you retire?’ and I said, ‘writer.’

“And they were like, ‘That’s cute,’” Bryant said. “But to be here right now, to have a sense of validation — it’s crazy, man.”

Bryant was already a Los Angeles icon, but in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, his honour created some consternation from those who remembered his arrest over the suspected rape of a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado in 2003.

Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter, but insisted it was consensual. The criminal case was dropped when the accuser refused to testify, but Bryant faced a civil suit that was settled out of court with no admission of guilt from the NBA star. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram