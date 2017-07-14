Walker thrilled with big-money move to Man City

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kyle Walker celebrates after the Premier League game against Middlesbrough at the White Hart Lane stadium in London February 4, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 14 — England international Kyle Walker signed for Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur today in a deal that could see him become the world’s most expensive defender.

The 27-year-old right-back signed a five-year contract for a fee that could rise with add-ons to £54 million (RM303.3 million), according to The Times and other media.

“I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started,” Walker told the club website.

“Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said they had been tracking Walker for a while.

“Kyle is a fine full-back, one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch,” he told the club website.

“We’ve followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed.

“He is now one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular.

“I am sure he will be a success at Manchester City this season and beyond.”

The 27-times capped Walker, who joined Spurs alongside Kyle Naughton in 2009 for £9 million from Sheffield United, will cost an initial £45 million with another £5 million due in a year’s time and £4 million due in add-ons, according to The Times.

That would break the record £50 million paid by Paris Saint-Germain to Chelsea for Brazilian defender David Luiz in 2014, while also eclipsing the £49 million forked out by City to Liverpool for Raheem Sterling in 2015, the most for an English player. — AFP