Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Wales captain Williams plays down previous Suarez comments

Monday March 26, 2018
12:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Asean safe harbour in trade war, Malaysian auto stocks favouredAsean safe harbour in trade war, Malaysian auto stocks favoured

The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for Channing Tatum’s ‘Smallfoot’The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for Channing Tatum’s ‘Smallfoot’

The Edit: How an airport lounge can transform your flying experienceThe Edit: How an airport lounge can transform your flying experience

The Edit: South Korea wants pop star Psy to play in the NorthThe Edit: South Korea wants pop star Psy to play in the North

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Luis Suarez of Uruguay scores a goal from the penalty spot during the match against Czech Republic March 23, 2018. — Reuters picLuis Suarez of Uruguay scores a goal from the penalty spot during the match against Czech Republic March 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 25 — Wales captain Ashley Williams says his previous comments about Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, where the Everton defender said he disliked the Barcelona forward more than any other player, were blown out of proportion.

Williams battled Suarez in the Premier League when the striker was at Liverpool and the 33-year-old wrote in his 2012 book, My Premier League Diary, that he had “no respect” for the Uruguayan, who “dived more than any other player”.

The two will face off again when Wales play Uruguay in the China Cup final tomorrow.

“That (comments in his book) was nothing really was it. It obviously got blown up a lot bigger than it was. He’s always a tough opponent,” Williams told a news conference.

“I said at the time, he’s the hardest striker to play against in the Premier League. I’m expecting a difficult game, as always.

“We feel confident about the game and we concentrate on ourselves... At the same time, with regards to Suarez, I think that he’s one of the best strikers in the world, and he’s definitely one of the best I’ve played against.”

While Wales failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup finals, Uruguay have been pooled with hosts Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Group A. ­— Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram