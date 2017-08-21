Wai Kin grabs second personal gold despite injury

Yeap Wai Kin was determined to compete despite his injury and won the gold medal in the men’s Qianshu event at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games today. — Foto Bernama KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Despite being injured and less active, national wushu exponent, Yeap Wai Kin was determined to compete and it was clearly fruitful when he won the gold medal in the men’s Qianshu event at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games today.

His outstanding performance enabled him to grab his second gold, after having won the gold in the Jianshu event yesterday.

Collecting 9.68 points, Yeap beat compatriot Wong Weng Son who had to be contented with the silver on 9.65 points. This is the second time Weng Son was beaten by Wai Kin who again ended up with the silver in the Jianshu event yesterday.

“I was injured on the right shoulder during training yesterday but this did not prevent me from competing today. This is an old injury but yesterday I injured the shoulder again and it gave me pain,” he told reporters when approached at the venue for wushu at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today.

Tomorrow, he will again be participating in the Changquan event with the mission to achieve a hat-trick in wushu at the SEA Games this time. — Bernama