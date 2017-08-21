Wai Kin bags second wushu gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21— Penangite Yeap Wai Kin bagged another gold for the country when he clinched the gold medal in the men's qiangshu (spear) event of the SEA Games wushu competition today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Yeap earned 9.68 points to pip compatriot Wong Weng Son, who settled for silver with 9.65 points.

This is Yeap’s second gold medal after winning the men’s jianshu (spear) event yesterday.

Meanwhile in the women’s qiangshu (spear) event, Phoon Eyin claimed the silver with 9.66 points, just losing out to Vietnam’s Duong Thuy Yi, who earned 9.67 points.

Sandy Oo from Myanmar took the bronze.