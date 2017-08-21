Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Wai Kin bags second wushu gold

Monday August 21, 2017
09:54 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
August 21, 2017
10:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US destroyer, tanker collide off Johor, 10 sailors missingUS destroyer, tanker collide off Johor, 10 sailors missing

Another gold for Malaysia from wushu spear eventAnother gold for Malaysia from wushu spear event

The Edit: Jerry Lewis dies at 91The Edit: Jerry Lewis dies at 91

The Edit: PMs march in pride paradeThe Edit: PMs march in pride parade

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture of wushu gold medal winner Yeap Wai Kin. — Bernama picFile picture of wushu gold medal winner Yeap Wai Kin. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21— Penangite Yeap Wai Kin bagged another gold for the country when he clinched the gold medal in the men’s qiangshu (spear) event of the SEA Games wushu competition today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Yeap earned 9.68 points to pip compatriot Wong Weng Son, who settled for silver with 9.65 points.

This is Yeap’s second gold medal after winning the men’s jianshu (spear) event yesterday.

 

 

Meanwhile in the women’s qiangshu (spear) event, Phoon Eyin claimed the silver with 9.66 points, just losing out to Vietnam’s Duong Thuy Yi, who earned 9.67 points.

Sandy Oo from Myanmar took the bronze.

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline