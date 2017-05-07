Vokes double edges Burnley closer to Premier League survival

Burnley's Sam Vokes applauds fans after the match against West Bromwich Albion. ― Reuters picBURNLEY, May 7 ― Burnley edged closer to Premier League survival after Sam Vokes rescued a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor yesterday.

Sean Dyche's side took the lead through Vokes' second-half strike before Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson netted for Albion, who had gone nearly nine hours without a goal.

Yet a first victory on their travels since New Year's Eve eluded Albion as Vokes capitalised on Ben Foster's poor decision to come for a free-kick to level with four minutes remaining.

The Clarets are on 40 points, which will be enough to secure survival if Swansea fail to beat Everton later yesterday.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis withdrew Jonny Evans shortly after half-time, possibly due to a first-half foot injury he needed treatment for, and five minutes later Burnley went ahead.

Jake Livermore was hanging on to Ashley Barnes' back as the two entered the box and tumbled down, with the assistant flagging for a penalty, yet referee Mike Jones allowed play to continue and Barnes had the foresight to cross for Vokes to sweep a first-time finish beyond Foster.

Albion had offered little attacking threat as they edged towards the nine-hour mark without a goal, yet all that changed 10 minutes after Vokes' opener as Dawson reached Chris Brunt's corner and the ball looped on to the crossbar.

West Brom eventually reworked the ball out to the left flank, where James McClean crossed for Rondon to fire in his first goal since December.

Albion went ahead 12 minute from full-time when Brunt's corner found Dawson, who headed against Barnes' chest, with the ball then going in off the post for a goal on the defender's 27th birthday.

However, Vokes came to Burnley's rescue in the 86th minute.

Foster rushed out to try and collect substitute Robbie Brady's chipped free-kick but was unable to reach it before Vokes, who flicked a header into the net. ― AFP