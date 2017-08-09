Vivian-Khe Wei: No one ‘buzzed’ us for match-fixing

Vivian Kah Mun Hoo (right) dan Khe Wei Woon won the New Zealand Open title at the North Shore Events Centre in Auckland over the weekend. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysian shuttlers do not appear to be the target as the spectre of match-fixing reared its ugly head at the New Zealand Badminton Open.

A player who was approached by a match-fixer, rejected the approach and immediately reported it to officials during last week’s tournament, Badminton New Zealand chief executive Joe Hitchcock confirmed on Monday night.

“No, no one ever contacted me or ask if we were interested in match-fixing,” said national women’s doubles player Vivian Hoo yesterday, who paired Woon Khe Wei to win the New Zealand Open title at the North Shore Events Centre in Auckland over the weekend.

“If that particular person (does) approach me or us in future ... I will just ignore (it). Then I will report to the officials,” said a stoic Vivian.

On Sunday, the top seeded Malaysians stayed on court for one hour and 38 minutes to beat the gutsy Ayako Sakuramoto-Yukiko Takahata of Japan 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the final.

It’s the first Open title for Vivian-Khe Wei since winning the 2011 Indonesian Open Grand Prix Gold in Jakarta and it also eased the pressure on them after going through a bad patch throughout the year.

Khe Wei also stated she was not approached by anyone during the tournament.

Meanwhile, BA of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said he will gather information on the reported match-fixing. “I will get a report from the technical director, coaches and players first. We have zero tolerance policy, on this matter,” he said.

Hitchcock, meanwhile, did not reaveal identity of the player.

“I can’t go into the specifics of the incident, but from our point of view we want to be upfront,” Hitchcock told the Stuff.

“An incident did occur, but we’ve got a good policy and process in place to deal with it once we’re notified.

“It’s a first for us and something quite out of the blue. We’ve gone through a long process around sport integrity education under the thought process that it wouldn’t happen to us for a while at least, we thought it would be other sports that would be involved.”

Hitchcock said they had done a lot of work with Sport New Zealand to ensure they had the correct policies and procedures in place to deal with the incident.

“We take it really seriously, it’s important to go through the right steps and policy and that’s an education process from Sport New Zealand with us. We’re glad we went through that prior to the incident happening.

“We’re fortunate that our players are smart and educated and the player has made a great decision in this instant and I can’t speak highly enough of how they responded in this incident.”

In 2014, the Crimes Act was amended to make match-fixing a criminal offence in New Zealand, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.

Hitchcock also confirmed the incident had been reported to Badminton World Federation (BWF).