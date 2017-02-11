Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 9:04 pm GMT+8

Viral news on Razif Sidek’s death fake, says brother Rashid

Saturday February 11, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― The news of the death of former national badminton doubles player, Datuk Razif Sidek which went viral on social sites today is not true, said his younger brother, Rashid Sidek.

Rashid when contacted by Bernama confirmed that the news was fake and that his brother was now in Genting Highlands, Pahang to attend the Purple League Badminton Championship.        

“I was shocked when I received many calls from friends asking about the matter since last night. If the news is true, I would have been informed earlier,” he said.

He also expressed regret with the action of the individuals who uploaded a picture of a man allegedly to be Razif lying on a hospital bed.  

“Such matters can not toyed about as it involves the lives and feelings of people close to him (Razif),” he said. ― Bernama

