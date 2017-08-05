VIP for country’s flag bearer at KL2017?

Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin created history as the first minister in the region to compete in the SEA Games. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — With the Games just weeks away, there is a strong possibility in seeing Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Terengganu ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin as the flag bearer!

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) general-secretary Datuk Low Beng Choo hinted any one of the 871 KL2017 athletes can have the chance to carry the honour.

“All the 871 athletes have the chance.” said Low at the SEA Games training camp at Renaissance Hotel, yesterday.

“The criteria is we will pick ... the best for Malaysia.”

Also present was KL2017 chef de mission, Datuk Marina Chin.

Khairy created history as the first minister in the region to compete in this biennial Games. He will compete in polo while Sultan Mizan will take part in the endurance.

Meanwhile, with the Games just around the corner, Chin urged athletes to keep themselves away from any harm and injuries.

“Injuries are normal for athletes but I advise them to be careful.

“Try to minimise the risk, not to eat outside too, to avoid food poisoning.

“Be extra careful with daily routine and don’t travel on their own,” said Chin.

This is due to a mishap that has left decathlon athlete Luqman Zuki, chance to compete in the Games hanging by the balance.

Luqman, 19, was trying to replace the netball goal in the middle of his training ground when the iron slashed his left calf forcing him to receive seven stitches.