Vietnam thrash Myanmar 6-1 in men’s futsal

SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — Vietnam thrashed Myanmar 6-1 in the men’s futsal competition of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Panasonic Sports Complex here today.

Their goalscorers were team captain Tran Van Vu, Tran Thai Huy, Ngo Ngoc Son (two) and Nguyen Thanh Dat (two).

Myanmar’s consolation goal was scored by Pyae Phyo Maung.

Vietnam who lost 1-4 to defending champions Thailand and drew 1-1 with Malaysia will play their final round robin match against Indonesia this Friday.

Myanmar lost 4-5 to Malaysia in the opener and will take on Thailand on Friday and Indonesia on Sunday. — Bernama